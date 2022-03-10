dancer.jfif

Madison Hopkins recently performed in the Hamilton College Dance and Movement Studies Department's annual spring dance concert.

CLINTON, N.Y. — Madison Hopkins, a Bennington resident, recently performed in the Hamilton College Dance and Movement Studies Department's annual spring dance concert.

Hopkins, a first-year student, is a graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School.

The performance was choreographed by Hamilton faculty, with guest choreographer John Castagna and Hamilton student Toscana Ogihara.

Music featured included pieces by Anthony Christiana, Perry Como, Federico Fellini, Alexander Glazunov, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, Thomas Schoenberger and others.

