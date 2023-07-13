ARLINGTON — The Martha Canfield Library's Book Lovers online auction will take place again this summer, with bidding ending on National Book Lovers Day on Aug. 9.
The online auction will offer over 75 items generously donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals, with all proceeds supporting the library’s programs, activities and services to the local community.
Visitors can browse and bid on items from 8 a.m. on July 25 until 7 p.m. on Aug. 9. There are items for everyone, ranging in value from $15 to experiences, including meet-and-greet sessions with local authors, personalized ornaments, golf outing, ski tickets, entertainment, dining, fitness, jewelry and more.
A selection of items can be previewed at https://www.32auctions.com/marthacanfieldbooklover23, and bidders may register to begin bidding when the auction goes live on July 25. Items will continue to be added through July 25.
Contact the Martha Canfield Library at 802-375-6153 or by email at martha_canfield_lib@hotmail.com with any questions.