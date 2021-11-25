ARLINGTON — All are invited to avoid shipping delays this holiday season by stopping in at Martha Canfield Library, which recently announced its annual holiday craft show and basket raffle.
The craft show is open during library hours through Dec. 31, and features a variety of locally produced crafts, including pottery, quilted items, jewelry, candles, wreaths and ornaments, stocking stuffers and more.
The basket raffle includes Chocolate Lovers, Art for Kids, Pamper Your Puppy, Ethnic Eats, Car Emergency Kit, Lotto Tree, several gift card baskets and many more. Baskets are on display in the library. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased at the library. The drawing will be held on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., following a Facebook event with Santa reading a story.
For a list of all the baskets, check the library’s webpage or Facebook page, or call the library at 802-375-6153.