BENNINGTON — Tommy Harmon of Manchester has joined the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation board of directors. He is the immediate past chair of the SVHC board of trustees.
“Tommy’s service to SVHC over the past several years has been exemplary,” said Bob Van Degna, the chairman of the SVHC Foundation board of directors. “We are pleased that organization will continue to benefit from his dedication and expertise through his new role on the foundation board.”
Harmon served on the SVHC board of trustees for 13 years, including five years as chairman. He retired as president and CEO of Sonnax Industries in Bellows Falls, a firm that provides components for rebuilding automatic transmissions to the worldwide market. He acquired the company in 2005 and sold it to its employees in 2011.
With more than 40 years of experience in the financial management of manufacturing firms and their operations, Harmon served as chief financial officer and controller for international manufacturers, including CFO for North America AGIE AG, a Swiss-based machine tool manufacturer.
He is an active volunteer in the community and has served on the Vermont Business Roundtable Board of Trustees, the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center Advisory Board, and the Manchester Vermont School Board. Harmon holds a bachelor’s degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“As the chair of the SVHC board of trustees, I have seen the difference the SVHC Foundation has made for the health system’s innovative and important projects,” Harmon said. “I am eager to contribute to the continued success of this remarkable organization and all they do for the health of our communities.”
The SVHC Foundation board of directors consists of 20 members. Directors are nominated by members of the board. The SVHC Foundation’s mission is to engage in development and fundraising activities exclusively for the support of the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Corp.