MANCHESTER — The Community Food Cupboard, which is planning to build an addition at Town Hall to accommodate its growing operations, has agreed to a 10-year lease with the town.
The Manchester Selectboard approved the deal by a 4-0 vote on Tuesday, with member Heidi Chamberlain absent.
"The lease includes covenants for added space, leasehold improvements to be made by Community Food Cupboard, and an increase in lease payments from $300 per month to $600 per month," Town Manager Scott Murphy said. "The term is for 10 years and will allow CFC to commit to making long-term improvements to better serve the community."
Those long-term improvements, approved by the Selectboard in February, include an addition and a garage door to allow for easier deliveries of donated food. It also will allow patrons to select items indoors; since the pandemic, deliveries have been handled outside.
The Development Review Board held a hearing on the proposal, and a decision has yet to be issued.
"It is a below-market rate in consideration for the much needed services they provide," Murphy said of the lease terms. "The increase is just a fair adjustment to recognize the town's expenses but should allow for them to continue their good work."
At present, the Community Food Cupboard does not receive any funding from the town. If that were to change in the future, the lease provides the town with the ability to change the lease terms at its discretion, Murphy said.
The Food Cupboard has long operated from an office within Town Hall, with regular office hours. But increased demand for services during and after the COVD pandemic, and increased storage need to meet that demand, quickly overwhelmed the space. A portion of the Kilburn Meeting Room has been cordoned off with curtains to handle storage and operations.
Food Cupboard officials have said demand has increased because of pandemic-era increases in nutrition and housing benefits ending.