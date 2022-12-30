MANCHESTER — The Manchester Riverwalk Association has raised $460,000 of the $800,000 needed to build a bridge over the West Branch of the Battenkill River to connect the Town Green with Old Main Street.
The proposed 110-foot-long bridge already has received a $250,000 matching grant from the Right Track Foundation. The project has raised an additional $100,000. Most recently, the project has received a commitment of $50,000 from local business Wohler Realty.
The project will also install new, safer steps down to the river’s edge and enhance trails along the river.
Bridge construction should finish in spring 2023. Then work will begin on a restorative landscaping plan approved by the Manchester Garden Committee.
Manchester Riverwalk’s volunteers have raised funds for all the preliminary work leading up to building the bridge, including paying for design and engineering drawings. Volunteers have also worked with the town of Manchester to ensure that they will take over the maintenance of the bridge once it is complete.
Working together with the Manchester Historical Society, the bridge will also feature information panels with historical photos and information about the views from the bridge, what they once encompassed, and the details of the ever-changing landscape.
Those who would like to donate can do so by visiting manchesterriverwalk.org/manchester-riverwalk-bridge.