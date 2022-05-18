MANCHESTER -- The Manchester Community Library will host Barry Deitz, an engaging speaker with a background in stage, screen, and page, on Monday evening as he talks about Emily Dickinson and her love of gardening.
"We tend to think of Emily as an indoor poet, hidden away in her upstairs bedroom, lurking in the corridors when visitors came to the house, and then seen only in glimpses as she scurried out of sight," the library said in a release. "But in fact, she was always outside, in her garden, working with her flowers and observing the natural world that opened before her eyes, and then opened yet again through her careful words scribbled on bits of paper. In fact, Emily Dickinson was most known during her life as a gardener. It was in a very real sense where she discovered herself. And her calling as a poet."
Deitz was born in North Carolina but now lives in New England. He has worn many hats over the years, working as a librarian, bookstore manager, radio host, news anchor, actor, television show host, and documentary filmmaker, but his passions are history and literature. He frequently presents through the Vermont Humanities Council and has been featured often in the Vermont Humanities Council First Wednesdays series.
Join Deitz at the Manchester Community Library on May 23 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of Emily Dickinson.