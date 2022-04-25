MANCHESTER — Manchester Democrats will host climate change event at the Manchester Community Library on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
The event, featuring policy-makers, will discuss ways people can slow the impacts of climate change, and make better decisions about reducing Vermont’s carbon footprint, especially in the areas of transportation and heating, the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.
Panelists are Rep. Kathleen James, Bennington-4; Rep. Seth Bongartz, Bennington-4; Jim Sullivan, Executive Director, Bennington County Regional Commission, Energy Planning; and Mardi Crane, member Arlington Energy Committee.
The presentation is sponsored by the Manchester Democratic Town Committee.
For further information, contact Joanne O’Connor at joanneleslieoconnor@gmail.com or Jim Ramsey at jimramsey802@gmail.com.