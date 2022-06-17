MANCHESTER -- The Manchester Community Library is hosting an evening of music, offering the opportunity to come out to the patio, the tent, or just on the grass to listen to local musicians play through the evening.
The Summer Music Series opens on Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. with a performance by Shire It Up, a southern Vermont jazz trio. Local musicians Matt Steckler (sax), Eric Hangen (piano), and Mowgli Giannitti (bass) began working together in 2015 and have discovered a mutual love for improvisation across genres. Their collective sound is characterized by both a meditation on natural beauty, and a willingness to “just go for it.” These friends have performed as part of Burlington Jazz Fest, Rupert Theater Festival, and other vintage 802 listening spots.
Come out and enjoy the outdoors with live music. Bring a picnic basket and make an evening out of it!
For more information, contact the MCL at mclvt.org and 802-362-2607.