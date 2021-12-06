MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library announced the appointment of three new trustees to its board.
Rhonna Cass, of Manchester, recently retired from the Compass Group PLC, where she held the position of chief executive officer of the Chartwells K12 division. Cass served on the board of the Greater Chicago Food Depository from 2010 to 2020, and the last two years as board president. Additional volunteer work in the Chicago area included Beyond Hunger and the Oak Park Friends of the Library. Cass grew up in Indiana and is alumna of Purdue University.
Peter D. Kinder, a resident of East Dorset, retired in 2009 from KLD Research and Analytics, a company he co-founded. Kinder presently serves on the boards of the Green Century Funds, the Bennington Museum and the Manchester Historical Society. A former director of the Vermont Community Foundation, he remains on its investment committee. Kinder attended Kent School and received a bachelor's degree in history from Princeton University and a doctorate in law from Ohio State University, both with honors. When time permits, he pursues writing and photography projects.
Bill Philip, of Dorset, and New Haven, Conn., recently retired as the head of Westminster School in Connecticut, following a 38-year tenure. Philip was appointed to the Westminster faculty in 1983 as a history teacher, and prior to becoming head of school, served in various other roles. A graduate of Hotchkiss School, Philip earned a degree in history at Yale University and completed a master's at Wesleyan University. Along with his wife, Jenny, and their children, Philip's passion for the community of Southern Vermont follows on generations of his family's relationships here.
“We are delighted to welcome Rhonna, Peter, and Bill to the Board," said John G. Clark, board president, in a statement. “Each brings a wealth of valuable experience, both professionally and in service to a number of diverse nonprofits. I look forward to working with them to help the Manchester Community Library fulfill its mission and look into the future.”
The three join current trustees in advancing Manchester Community Library as a gathering place for the community and providing opportunities and resources for personal enrichment and growth. For current hours and programs, visit mclvt.org or call 802-362-2607.