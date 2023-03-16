MANCHESTER — Manchester Community Library and Mother Myrick’s Confectionery are hosting a Pysanky Egg Decorating Workshop at the library on April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon for adults and children. Donations at this event will benefit Voices of Children Foundation, an organization that provides support to children affected by war in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
The art of pysanky dates back to ancient times, when eggs were decorated using beeswax and beautiful bright colored dyes in the spring as a symbol of the rebirth of the earth. Traditionally, each region, village, and Ukrainian family had their own special rituals, symbols, meanings and secret formulas for dyeing eggs. These customs were preserved faithfully and passed down through generations. The pysanky were made at night, when the children were asleep. Everyone from the youngest to the oldest received a pysanka for Easter.
The workshop will be led by well-known artist, mural painter and educator Kim Ray. To register for this event, call the library at 802-549-4574. Participants need to bring three uncooked eggs the day of the workshop and the rest of the materials will be provided onsite.
“One of our favorite family traditions is to decorate beautiful, colorful pysanky eggs to celebrate spring and the exciting rebirth of the Earth," said Kim Ray in a statement. "I am so happy to share this ancient Ukrainian tradition with the Manchester library community."
“When Jacki approached me with the idea for the library to host a pysanky egg decorating workshop to raise money for Ukrainian children, I was immediately eager," said Paige Vignola, assistant library director for education and community engagement. "Such a wonderful idea and a way to raise money while teaching about culture.”
In 1981, Mother Myrick's began the annual Easter Egg Decorating Contest where entire families would participate in hopes of winning "Annabelle," Mother Myrick's 30 inch tall chocolate bunny. This contest is still in existence today.
The library is open to all. For current hours and programs, visit mclvt.org or call 802-362-2607.