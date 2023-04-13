MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library has appointed Amanda Baer and Melissa Bell, both of Manchester, to its Board of Trustees.
“We are thrilled to have Amanda and Melissa join the Board of the Manchester Community Library,” board President John Clark said. “Each brings a unique skill set and perspective on the area and its needs that will serve the library well as we contemplate our future serving the residents of Manchester and surrounding towns.”
Baer is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education in New York and Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. She spent several years working in kitchens in Manhattan, most notably Per Se, and as the personal assistant to chef and restaurateur David Bouley. She was also the food editor and a staff writer for Serendipity, a magazine in Fairfield County, Conn.
Since moving to Southern Vermont in 2016, Baer has devoted considerable time to local organizations such as the Ekwanok Scholarship Trust, the Community Sharing Project and the Parents’ Association at Maple Street School, of which she is now co-chair. For the past six years, Baer has helped expand the Community Supported Agriculture program at Maple Street School, which connects families to local farmers.
Baer recently joined the Board of Trustees at Maple Street School, where her three children, Cat, 12, Andy, 9, and George, 7, are students. She is also a member of the Manchester Tritons Swim Team Board.
Baer and her husband, David, are active in supporting local youth sports and volunteering for organizations, including the Tritons, Equinox Lacrosse, the Northshire Hockey Association and Manchester Youth Soccer.
“One of the things I admire most about the Manchester Community Library is its range of programming," Baer said in an announcement. "MCL offers classes and lectures across so many different topics, interests and age groups that it truly serves the entire community. As a mom to three kids in grade school, one of my greatest joys has been watching them learn to read. As they grow older and fall in love with the same books that I did as a child, it is personally fulfilling for me to help the Manchester Community Library offer the joy of reading to the entire community.”
As a child, Bell visited Wilmington, learning to ski at Hogback and Haystack mountains. As an adult, she and her siblings brought their children to Londonderry and Winhall for summers. In 2019, Bell settled in Manchester Village full-time with her husband, Don.
Bell earned her undergraduate degree at Trinity University in Washington, D.C. She worked in corporate sales and marketing at American Airlines and USA Today before moving to retail sales and marketing for Williams Sonoma and Sur la Table.
She dedicates much of her time to volunteer work. Most recently, she spearheaded the Community Conversation event at the library, which provided a forum for discussion and exchange between Southwestern Vermont nonprofit groups to explore the resources that would help them thrive collectively. Bell is organizing future Community Conversations.
She also volunteers for Manchester Community Food Cupboard, and she serves on the Mount Equinox Skyline Drive marketing committee. She has joined the Garden Club of Manchester and is enrolled in the University of Vermont Extension's Master Gardener course.
Prior to moving to Vermont, she and Don raised their three children in Falls Church, Va., just outside Washington, D.C., where Don was an attorney.
“The library was the first place I volunteered after moving to Manchester, and it quickly opened up more opportunities than I expected, and more friendships than I could have hoped for," Bell said in the announcement. "MCL truly is a community and makes everyone who walks through the door feel like a welcome member of that community. If I had to make a quote for MCL it would be: 'Come for the books, stay for the people.'"
Manchester Community Library is open to all. For current hours and programs, visit mclvt.org or call 802-362-2607.