SHAFTSBURY — In October of 2022, Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a fraud complaint in Pownal. During the course of an investigation it was found that David Payne had opened several credit cards in his wife's name during the time of their marriage. These cards were opened over several years and utilized by Payne numerous times.
Payne was located was located at his residence on Aug. 6 in Powder Springs, Georgia by Georgia Law Enforcement and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division in December.