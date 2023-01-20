Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SHAFTSBURY — A Rutland man was cited Thursday after a Vermont State Police trooper observed him driving 97 miles per hour on U.S. Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off.

According to VSP, the trooper was conducting speed enforcement in Shaftsbury shortly before 2 p.m. when he attempted to initiate a traffic stop after observing the vehicle traveling 97 mph in a posted 55 mph speed limit zone.

Dejioun Harden, 26, was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $627 and was released with a citation to answer the charge of excessive speed, attempting to elude, and Criminal DLS at a later date and time.

