MONTPELIER -- Secretary of State Jim Condos issued a reminder that Thursday, May 26 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for major party (Democratic, Republican and Progressive) candidates to file to appear on the ballot for the upcoming August 9 primary elections.
“Our democracy is stronger when voters have more choices,” said Condos. “I want to encourage Vermonters of all political stripes who wish to run for office to do so; holding public office is a fulfilling and important way to serve our unique Vermont communities. Knowing the deadlines and requirements to appear on the ballot is the first step.”
Major party candidates must file a consent of candidate form and financial disclosure in order to be placed on the ballot in the primary elections, in addition to a required number of petition signatures from Vermont voters depending on office; 500 for statewide or congressional offices, 100 for state Senate, 50 for state Representative and 100 for county offices.
Statewide and congressional office candidates must file with the Secretary of State’s office. State Senate and Representative candidates file with their Senatorial District Clerk and Representative District Clerk, respectively. A list of the district clerks can be found on the Secretary’s website. County office candidates file with their County Clerk.
The deadline for independent and minor party candidates is Thursday, August 4 by 5 p.m.
Filing requirements and instructions can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.vermont.gov/, in the Elections Division section -- “2022 Candidate Information Page.”