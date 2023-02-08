BENNINGTON — United Counseling Service of Bennington County recently completed a multi-year wage compensation project that has culminated in an increase in compensation for most of the agency’s staff.
In 2022, UCS, along with other Designated Agencies across the state, received an 8 percent boost to their funding. UCS gave a 3 percent increase to staff and used some of that capital to offset employee insurance and other administrative cost increases but held most of the new funds in anticipation of implementing its compensation plan.
“The work we do is so essential to our community and the need for our services continues to grow,” said UCS Executive Director Lorna Mattern. “It’s been a hard reality that staff, despite loving their work at UCS, end up leaving for higher paying jobs. We know that creating and implementing a competitive wage structure is critical to both attract and retain great staff.”
UCS invested more than $1.5 million to advance its goal of a more competitive salary structure. Ninety percent of the positions within the agency experienced an increase; for example, Residential Direct Support Professionals starting rate increased 25 percent, from $16 per hour to nearly $20 per hour.
“This market adjustment is just an initial step toward achieving fair and equitable pay for our staff,” said Mattern.
In addition to its commitment to better pay, UCS is already known for promoting a culture of wellness, with numerous staff supports in place.
“We want to be the place everyone wants to work,” said Bob Thompson, president of UCS’ board of directors. “Staff compensation and retention have been on our radar for some time. We are proud of our employees, and I know many will see major benefits in their own lives as a result of the new salary structure. It’s one more way we can help strengthen the community we all serve.”
For current job openings at UCS visit ucsvt.org/careers.