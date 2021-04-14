ARLINGTON — Mack Molding will hold on-the-spot job interviews on April 22, and will offer $2,000 signing bonuses to qualified candidates, the company announced Wednesday.
The company hopes to fill 20-25 positions across its three Vermont facilities, with the majority at the Arlington headquarters, a company spokesman said.
The interviews will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Mack's headquarters at 608 Warm Brook Road. Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and references. Candidates also may apply anytime at https://www.mack.com/job-opportunities/.
Mack is offering a $2,000 signing bonus to all qualified candidates placed at all three of the company’s Vermont facilities if when they both apply and are hired from April 1-30. Under the terms of this bonus program, $1,000 will be payable upon hire and $1,000 after completing a 90-day orientation period.
“Mack makes products for customers on the front lines of the pandemic, from medical devices and pharmaceutical filters to air purification devices and items used in energy infrastructure to supply backup power. As a result, we are as busy as ever,” said Mack Molding Director of Human Resources Brian Nolan.
“We are currently looking for experienced manufacturing professionals to fill openings for material handlers, finishers, medical device assemblers and CNC technicians across all shifts. In addition, we also have engineering and supervisory positions available. The U.S. manufacturing sector is strong, and so is Mack, which is why we are excited to offer a substantial incentive to qualified candidates interested in working on cutting-edge technologies like 3D printers, state-of-the-art robotics and life-saving medical devices,” Nolan said.
Mack Molding, a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, is celebrating 100 years in business this year.