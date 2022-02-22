ARLINGTON -- There is a lot to love about Southern Vermont – from outdoor recreation to outlet shopping to sugaring season – and Mack Molding wants job seekers to know they can also find a rewarding career in the Green Mountain State.
Mack will be hosting a career fair focused on introducing New York residents to the company. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Hoosick Falls Fire Hall at 2 Griffin Avenue.
Mack Molding is the leading provider of contract manufacturing services – including plastic injection molding, machining, sheet metal fabrication and assembly – to a number of industries, including medical, energy and robotics. The company is filling openings across the board, from entry-level manufacturing roles to technicians and engineers, as well as professional and supervisory positions.
“Mack is a great option for New York residents, in fact many of our employees already make the commute from Hoosick Falls, Cambridge and Salem every day,” said Mack’s Director of Human Resources, Brian Nolan. “Customer demand for our services continues to be strong, creating opportunities at all experience levels. Many people might not realize part of the resurgence of American manufacturing is happening within 30 minutes or less from their homes. The commute is the perfect time to listen to your favorite morning show, catch up on a book on tape or just take in the beautiful scenery.”
As part of the company’s recruiting efforts, Mack will be offering a $3,000 signing bonus to qualified candidates placed at all three of the company’s Vermont facilities when they both apply and are hired between now and March 31. Under the terms of this bonus program, $1,000 will be payable after three, six and 12 months of employment.
Though applications will be taken in person during the event, attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and references. Candidates also may apply anytime at http://www.mack.com/job-opportunities/.