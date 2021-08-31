ARLINGTON — Mack Molding, a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, announced today it will be hosting on-the-spot interviews from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its 608 Warm Brook Rd. headquarters on Thursday.
Additionally, Mack will be offering a $3,000 signing bonus to qualified candidates placed at all three of the company’s Vermont facilities when they both apply and are hired between Aug. 23 and Dec. 31, 2021. Under the terms of this bonus program, $1,000 will be payable after three, six and 12 months of employment.
“We are currently looking for employees at all levels of the organization, including material handlers, finishers, medical device assemblers, clerks, quality auditors, maintenance personnel and CNC technicians,” said Mack Molding Director of Human Resources Brian Nolan. “We are also looking to fill professional, engineering and supervisory positions.”
“Mack continues to grow thanks to high demand from existing, and new customers, for our full suite of contract manufacturing services,” Nolan added. “To meet this demand we have invested in new equipment and technologies – and most importantly in our people through wage increases, as well as this exciting incentive opportunity.”
While applications will be taken in person during the event, attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and references. Candidates also may apply anytime at http://www.mack.com/job-opportunities/.