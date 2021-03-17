ARLINGTON — Mack Molding on Wednesday celebrated 1,000 days without a lost-time accident, the longest such stretch in the company's 101-year history.
“This is a significant achievement,” Mack Molding President Jeff Somple said in a statement, “made only more so by the fact it happened in an environment where the team is managing both COVID risk mitigation and an increased demand for products we make for the medical and energy markets. It truly is a testament to great things the Mack team can achieve, and proof of why our employees are our most important asset.”
According to plant manager Bud Pagliccia, the site’s previous record was 981 days. The facility hit 1,000 days on Sunday, marking the first time the team had crossed that threshold. Employees celebrated as plant leadership made corned beef Reubens on Wednesday, which also was the 101st anniversary of Mack’s founding.
“We are the sum of our people, and when they are at their best and healthiest, so is Mack,” Pagliccia noted. “Achieving a 1,000 day safety record does not come without significant effort. It is a direct result of our coworkers’ commitment to a culture of safety and mindfulness of one another.”
Mack Molding is a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services. Mack specializes in plastics design, prototyping, molding, sheet metal fabrication, full service machining and medical device manufacturing. Founded in 1920, Mack is a privately owned business that operates 11 facilities throughout the world.