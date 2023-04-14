MANCHESTER — A Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 at 67 Taconic Business Park Road in Manchester, hosted by Black Magic Chimney Sweeps, Big Butterfly Promos, LuxBrush Painting Company and LuxWorx Carpentry Services.
The Job Fair will be held in front of Black Chimney Sweep’s up-and-coming retail space, the former Manchester Power House, and will include tours of the newly revitalized building as it prepares for opening. The event will feature live music courtesy of local favorites, the Heavy Nettles bluegrass trio, and refreshments from The Rollin’ Rooster food truck. Current and prospective future employees will receive vouchers for a free lunch.
Companies will also offer free “swag” to those interested and in attendance.
“To learn and grow is our vision because learning is a crucial part of our process, so we want to help all of our team members become their best selves. We are good people doing good work for good people. Come join our family and our companies,” said owner Harry Lux.
For more information, email michelles@bmcsvt.com or jennyl@blackmagicchimneysweeps.com.