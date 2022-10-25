BENNINGTON — Lower South Stream Road will be closed tomorrow at the Gore Road/Beech Street side from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bennington officials said on the town's Facebook page.
According to the town, a private contractor will be digging in the road for a new water/sewer connection. All traffic will be redirected to the Morgan Street access point for entrance and exit of any property on South Stream Road during those hours. Please account for the extra drive time and use caution when approaching this area.