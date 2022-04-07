HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- Last year’s significant rainfall created a dilemma for the Hoosick Township Historical Society and Louis Miller Museum. When leaks began appearing along troughs in the roofline, it necessitated the closing of a large part of the museum as the building underwent several repairs.
“Finding someone to do the work was our first priority, but once we secured the people and funds, we began looking at how this major set-back could turn into something a bit brighter,” said Museum Director Joyce Brewer. “We decided to redesign the exhibits, make them more accessible, and install better lighting. We’re quite happy with the results.”
The improved exhibits will be showcased during this year’s Museum Grand Reopening set for Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. That event will include museum tours, live music, and refreshments. A service honoring retiring Town of Hoosick Historian Phil Leonard, along with past Director Charlie Filkins, will take place at 1 p.m.
An unveiling of the new Walter A. Wood interpretive panel will take place during the event. The panel signifies the start of a capital campaign to redesign the Miller Museum carriage barn for the purpose of expanding the Walter A. Wood and farm exhibits.
This event is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome.
For more information, please contact Hoosick Township Historical Society President Samantha Graves at (518) 231-0183.