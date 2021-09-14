BENNINGTON — Imagine surviving World War II as part of an elite amphibious assault team — and then nearly being felled by a bee sting at a company picnic.
That's what happened to Frederic J. Driscoll of North Bennington, and it made the front page of the Friday, Sept. 15, 1961 edition of the Bennington Evening Banner.
Bob Hagerman had the story, and the lead sums up the news with the gravity a brush with death deserves: "A North Bennington man yesterday had an unusual and apparently very close brush with death — all caused by a single sting of a bee."
Hagerman interviewed and photographed Driscoll at what was then Putnam Memorial Hospital for the story. The photo shows Driscolll pointing with a pencil to the spot where he was stung.
What happened? At the time, Driscoll was an agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., and was enjoying himself at the company picnic at Lake Shaftsbury State Park when "some of the other fellows had gone into the woods to get some stakes for a game of horseshoes, and in the process stirred up a bee's nest."
Proving that no good deed goes unpunished, while Driscoll was brushing a bee off one of his colleagues, another bee stung him on the elbow. He pulled out the stinger and went about his business.
But a few minutes later, Driscoll said, he was breaking out in hives "and pretty soon my whole body was one great swelling and itching."
Colleagues Arthur Burke of Rutland and William J. Saliba of Bennington accompanied Driscoll to the office of Dr. Arthur Farris in South Shaftsbury, and it's a good thing: He passed out at the office and woke up later, not realizing he'd been administered a shot of adrenalin and oxygen.
Farris, Driscoll said, told him later that his blood pressure had dipped so low it wouldn't register and that "my heart was very slow and skipping."
"He told me that if I'd stayed at the lake even a few minutes later, I would have been dead," Driscoll said. "The funny thing is that I've been stung before but never had this kind of reaction."
According to an online obituary, Driscoll passed away April 2, 2013. According to his obituary, he served during World War II as a member of the Naval Special Forces "Beach Jumpers Unit," that era's precursors to the Navy SEALS. He served in the Pacific and European theatres, North Africa, the Mediterranean and the aftermath of Pearl Harbor.
In addition to working for Metropolitan Life Insurance and at two area car dealerships, he served as postmaster of North Bennington from 1968 to 1984, according to the obituary.