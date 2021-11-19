LONDONDERRY — The Second Congregational Church invites all to get into the holiday spirit at its Annual Christmas Bazaar.
The Christmas bash is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 4.
It will take place in the Church Friendship Room.
There will be handmade wreaths, a lunch served, lots of baked goods, gift items and Christmas decorations.
A special highlight is the chance to fill various sized tins with homemade Christmas cookies, and wreaths will be available for sale during the week prior to the Bazaar.
For more information, call the church office at 802-824-6453.