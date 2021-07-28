LONDONDERRY — Sign up now for the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s Dine-around-a-barbecue on August 13. Don’t miss the party!
LAHS’s “Dine-around-a-Barbecue” is for the community, by the community, at the Custer Sharp House (2461 Middletown Road) on August 13 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Local chefs Annie Campbell and Sharon Crossman are preparing assorted creative burgers and guests can choose from the “Bernadine”, the “Custer Sharp”, the “Route 11” and the “Middletown Veggie” or even a hotdog. Rotary volunteers will grill them up to perfection.
The Londonderry Village Market, Vermont Butcher and Honeypie are kindly providing the burgers and hotdogs. Assorted salads prepared by board members and dessert from Grandma Miller’s Pies will round out the menu. And guests can whet their pallets with craft beer, sangria or the signature LAHS non-alcoholic “Pink Sifter.”
Green Mountain Gardeners are creating festive bouquets for the tables.
There will be music by Andy Avery, try your luck with the 50/50 raffle or bid on one of the terrific auction items including a painting by Bernadine Custer; a handmade, hand-painted Vermont cornhole game; or a kayak/canoe trip and gourmet picnic on one of the Lowell Lake islands.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for ages 6-12, and kids under 6 are free. For more information, call 802-824-4406. The deadline for reservations is August 6. Sign up at www.LAHSvt.org.