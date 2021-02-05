Students named to Clarkson University dean's list
The following local students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University: Noah Jeffrey Diederich of Arlington, Aimee E Frank of Arlington, Christopher Michael Mahoney of Berlin, N.Y., Joshua David Paine of Bennington, Noah Payne of Pownal.
Students named to the University of Vermont dean's list
The following students were named to the dean's list at UVM: Osha Bensen Langstaff French, Morgan Foley, Jonathan Saunders of Dorset; Kai Ling Boyd, Olivia Genella of Wilmington, Asa Burrows Crane, Erin Farrell, Anthony Mazzola, Thea Pappas of Bennington, Erin Cairns and Emet Koffman of Manchester Center, Benjamin Desroberts of Bondville, Lauren Drasher, Ana Garay, and Shea Lincourt of Manchester, Olivia Garvin and Logan Sands of East Dorset, Sara Hoffman of Winhall, Jamie Keel of West Rupert, Abigale Whitman of North Bennington.
Local students recognized by Castleton University for achievement
The following students were named to the Castleton University dean's list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year: Bennington: Molly Austin, Chelsea Bailey, D'Andra Brown, Joshua Comalli, Sophia Fusco, Meghan-Lyn Hempstead, Sara Woodie-Pacheco, Mayan Zungy. Dorset: Lisa Brand, Paul Vigue. Manchester Center: Lauren Carter, Wazirgul Hashimi. North Bennington: Liam Center, Queenie Garrison. Readsboro: Quintin Demarsico. Manchester: Nancy Lewis. Arlington: Regina Marchese, Brooke Therriault. Shaftsbury: Brooke McNulty. Bondville: Casey Moon. Cambridge, N.Y.: Jessie Szary.
The following local students were named to the Castleton University president's list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year: Pownal: Jamie Boyle. West Pawlet: Hailey Godette. Dorset: Hannah Herbert. Bennington: Summer Lampron. Shaftsbury: Jordan Mattison. Eagle Bridge, N.Y.: April Myers. Bennington: Emilie O'Brien, Katie Saunders. Cambridge, N.Y.: Nancy Tortorice.
The following students recently graduated from Castleton University and will be recognized during the 234th Commencement: Veronica Bisson of Pownal, bachelor of science in Biology (cum laude); David Malinowski of Bennington, bachelor of science in Media & Communication (magna cum laude); Patrick Powers of Bennington, bachelor of science in Physical Education; Jesse Webb of Bennington, bachelor of science in Physical Education.