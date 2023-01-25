The following students were named to the University of Vermont Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester:
Nicholas Pappas from Bennington, Anthony Mazzola from Bennington, Emma Denio from Bennington, Chloe Stitcher from Bennington, Joseph Alexander from Arlington, Sofie Pedemonti from Arlington, Logan Sands from East Dorset, Anna Pace from Manchester Center, Lillian Cyr from Manchester Center, Nathaniel Jacobs from Manchester Cente, Samuel Blackman from Pownal, Chloe Cichanowski from Shaftsbury, Ella Cichanowski from Shaftsbury, Eva Morin from Winhall, Cassandra Weeden from Pawlet, Andrea Printz from Bennington, Spencer Ogden from Dorset, Madeleine Gourley from Manchester, and Fiona McMahon from Bondville.