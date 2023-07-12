Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The new downtown street banners featuring art by Bennington area students were unveiled last Friday before a crowd gathered as part of the First Fridays event. Congratulations to Addison Baker, Kali Basil-Adriance, Avery Beagle, Addy Bowen, Ashton Boyer, Francis Brondino, Sheila Burgess, Rillie Burns, Ellie Coyne, Eli Ellis, Alice Foster, Evan Frey, Matthew Gatesk, Fisher Gauthier, Sawyer Grikstas, Raynon Grikstas, Jonathan Harrington, Lauren Hudson, Ben & Jennifer Jareckie, Penny Jenle, Ingrid Kline, Rome Kolakowski, Lily LaCroix, Rylee Lacroix, Penelope Lamoon, Mollie Lorette, Oakley Loveland, Khiley Lyons, Collin Matteson, Viggo McClellan-Dennerline, Dakota McGowan, Clare McKenna, Sloane McKenna, Gemma Murphy, Addison Myers, Gabriel Newbold, Eli Nofziger, Magdelana O’Donnell, Lilith Olson, Landon Perry, Althea Radocchia, Eleanor Radocchia, Bailey Smith, Sojourner Thorne, Kaidence Vosburgh, Kenlee Wade, Anna Walker and Carter Willette.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.