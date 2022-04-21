BENNINGTON — After sweeping Vermont’s SkillsUSA competition in Crime Scene Investigation and Criminal Justice categories, students in the Law Enforcement program at Southwest Tech are heading to Atlanta, Ga., to take on their counterparts across the nation.
The Crime Scene Investigation team made up of Regan Hurley, Sierra Brown and Lauren Gervais won gold in the Vermont event. Taylor Jarvis, Carter King and Masson Billert competed individually in the Criminal Justice competition and won gold, silver and bronze, respectively.
The Law Enforcement program at the school is run by James Gulley, who only claims 1 or 2 percent of the credit for these victories. He believes the rest belongs to the students.
The mission statement of SkillsUSA says members are empowered to become “world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.” This complements the ethics and character Gulley tries to instill in his students.
To become a part of the Law Enforcement program, students must be proficient in various forms of mathematics, science, English language arts, social studies and physical education. In addition, there is an entrance assessment and the instructor must approve each student’s acceptance into the program.
Crime Scene Investigation
To be successful in the CSI competition, Gulley said each member must be proficient in constitutional law, police policy and procedure, rules and regulations, and evidence collection. The students also need to know how to properly process a crime scene and preserve evidence.
Competitors must assess the scene while taking the environment’s variables into consideration. This can include factors as unpredictable as weather or something as small as an open window. Each piece of evidence must be correctly processed because a “great attorney, defense attorney, will want to throw out your evidence,” said Gulley.
At the national competition, students will complete a similar exercise, but they will have half the time to do it. In Vermont, they had a full hour. In Georgia, Gulley said they will only have 30 minutes.
“They have to work collectively as a team because now, one has to read a narrative, one has to process a crime scene and the other has to do the fingerprints,” he said. “So, they’re divided now. It’s a lot more stress.”
Criminal Justice
The Criminal Justice competition begins with a written exam to test the student’s knowledge of the law and law enforcement processes. After, they transition into an oral board where they present a one-page resume, said Gulley. The competitors’ final test is a car stop, where they use Vermont State Police cruisers and equipment. Students put their knowledge to the test by going through the motions of a car stop. They have to assess the situation, complete the car stop and put the pretend-suspect in handcuffs.
The goal is to prove they have the proper skills and knowledge to be able to conduct themselves professionally in the field of criminal justice. Gulley also emphasized the importance of critical thinking and dealing with suspects in a safe and efficient manner.
These Southwest Tech students will now compete on a national level. From June 20 to 24, they will be taking part in the competition for Crime Scene Investigation and Criminal Justice at the National Leadership and Skills Conference. They will be joined by Devin Calef, who won silver in the Culinary Arts competition, and Anja Wellspeak, who won silver in Job Skill Demonstration.