BENNINGTON — Representatives Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, both representing the two-seat Bennington-4 district, will hold regular constituent coffee hours during the upcoming legislative session. Residents of the district (Arlington, Manchester, Sandgate and northwest Sunderland) are welcome to join all of these 2023 meetings.
This year's session will be held in person at the Statehouse. As in recent years, all floor sessions and committee meetings will be live-streamed and archived for public viewing on the Vermont General Assembly website at https://legislature.vermont.gov/.
The 2023-2024 legislative session begins on Wednesday, Jan. 4, with a swearing-in ceremony at the Vermont Statehouse. House Speaker Jill Krowinski will announce committee assignments for all members that day.
The first session of the biennium will adjourn sometime in May. During the session, representatives will be in Montpelier every Tuesday through Friday and at home every Saturday through Monday, with a one-week break over Town Meeting week in March.
Residents of neighboring districts are also invited to join during several shared coffee hours with local Reps. Mike Rice (Bennington-Rutland district: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Mt. Tabor and Peru) and Dave Durfee (Bennington 3 district: Glastenbury, Shaftsbury and the rest of Sunderland).
These meetings are a great way to ask questions, raise concerns and stay informed about legislation. All meetings are held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. To attend a Zoom meeting, email KJames@leg.state.vt.us at least 30 minutes prior for the link.
Rice will be present in person on Jan. 7 at Charlie's Coffee House, 39 Bonnet Street, Manchester Center. He will be available online for Zoom meetings on Jan. 21, Mar. 18 and May. 20.
Durfee will join in-person on March 4 and June 13 at Bonnie and Clyde's on 13 Old Mill Road in East Arlington.
Besides these shared meetings, James and Bongartz will also have their regular meetings on Feb. 4 at the Wayside Country Store, 3307 Vermont Route 313, West Arlington; April 1 at Charlie's Coffee House, 39 Bonnet Street, Manchester Center; and May 13 at Wayside Country Store, 3307 Vermont Route 313, West Arlington.