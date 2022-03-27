BENNINGTON — John Shannahan, Bennington’s "Ambassador Extraordinaire," was honored Sunday with the presentation of a resolution passed by the Vermont Legislature in his honor. Shannahan is a longstanding member of the Bennington community and has been a driving force in much of the positive change in the town.
The resolution was read aloud and presented to Shannahan at the Coffee Bar off Main Street, before a crowd of local representatives and citizens gathered to show their support and appreciation for everything Shannahan has done for Bennington.
“He really has been on the frontlines for so long doing the important work that we needed done in downtown Bennington,” said Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, who kicked off the event.
Campion went on to say the goal of this resolution is for the Legislature to show its gratitude for Shannahan’s hard work and to honor his accomplishments. The best way to do that, Campion said, is to add a resolution to the state archives.
Shannahan got a few laughs out of the audience by casually putting two fingers behind Campion’s head giving him “bunny ears.” After the laughter subsided, Campion read the resolution in its entirety.
His roles as executive director for the Better Bennington Corporation and board member of the Bennington Area Arts Council were specifically highlighted, leading him to be dubbed Bennington Ambassador Extraordinaire.
Shannahan is credited with the establishment of the tax increment financing district, essential guidance for the Putnam Block project, promoting the growth of downtown Bennington, and more.
Campion mentioned that Shannahan originally tried to shrink the length of the resolution, seemingly not wanting to take too much credit for his hard work. Campion also said that he had to ask Shannahan to attend the presentation as a favor because “he is so modest.”
Shannahan was appreciative throughout. At the end of the reading of the resolution, he thanked everyone for turning Bennington “into a hotspot.” The presentation ended with a lengthy round of applause and a standing ovation.