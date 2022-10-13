BENNINGTON — The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children (VTAEYC) recognized two Bennington County women for their leadership in the area of early childhood education.
During Vermont’s annual Early Childhood Education Conference on Thursday, Alyson Grzyb of Bennington and Laurie Metcalfe of Manchester were designated two of three ‘Outstanding Member” awards. Grzyb is director of the Bennington Early Childhood Center; Metcalfe is director of the Northshire Day School.
Also at the conference, Ami English of Coventry was the winner of the eighth annual Early Childhood Educator of the Year Award. The prestigious annual award honors exceptional early childhood educators and spotlights the importance of high-quality early childhood education for Vermont’s children, families and communities.
Also at the ceremony, VTAEYC introduced new major awards — including Outstanding Member — that recognize excellence and advocacy among individuals at all career stages who are working both within and in support of early childhood education. In addition to Grzyb and Metcalf, other winners were Children’s Champion: Sen. Patrick Leahy; Distinguished Service: Jackie Sprague; and Early Childhood Education Student of the Year: Ella Smith McCarthy, University of Vermont; and Emerging Leader: Tammie Hazlett. A third Outstanding Member was Stephanie Carvey.