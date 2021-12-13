Hoosick Falls, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls will join a nationwide event to honor fallen soldiers and those who serve.
The Hoosick Township Historical Society will celebrate National Wreaths Across America Day at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Liberty Park at the Maple Grove Cemetery.
Each December, Wreaths Across America remembers fallen veterans from the Revolutionary War to the present day, and honors those who currently serve in the nation’s military. Coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 cemeteries and memorials around the country and abroad.
The society, with the help of local Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, will lay wreaths for the 104 Sons of Hoosick who have died in America’s wars. The ceremony will also include reflections on this year’s Wreaths Across America theme: “Live up to their legacy.”
“We’re very proud to be a part of this nationwide event,” said Samantha Graves, president of the Historical Society. “The holidays are a time for togetherness and reflection. This is also an opportunity to celebrate our history and the stories of men and women who have made enormous sacrifices in the pursuit of freedom.”
In the event of bad weather, the event will be held at the Louis Miller Museum, 166 Main Street.
Social distancing rules will be in effect, and if the event is held indoors everyone will be required to wear a mask.