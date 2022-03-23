BENNINGTON -- Members of the local community are currently allowed in public outdoor spaces on Bennington College’s campus, including walking trails. If visiting with a dog, please respect the space of other visitors by leashing and cleaning up after your pet.
If attending an in-person event on campus, please fill out the Guest COVID Vaccination Protocol form, and be prepared to show your vaccination card.
We recommend all visitors, regardless of vaccine status:
Wear a mask at all times while on campus
Allow at least 6 feet of space between you and others
General visitor parking is available at the North Gate.
At this time, residential buildings, Commons Dining Hall, Crossett Library, and areas near student housing remain closed to the public.