BENNINGTON — In a tribute to the legacy of the Bennington Battle flag, the Bennington Composite Squadron of the Vermont Wing, Civil Air Patrol has officially been designated as the "Vermont-076" squadron.
Squadron Commander Captain Jonathan Mercer said the cadets and command element marched in the Annual Bennington Battle Day Parade on Aug. 14 — the Squadron's first public appearance since the designation as VT-076 squadron.
"During the American War for Independence, 245 years ago, brave Americans struck a decisive blow for freedom from tyranny, not far from our squadron's headquarters here in Bennington," said Capt. Hal Friday, Director Commander for Cadets. "The three-day battle, which pitted a small Continental militia against superior British forces, helped to set the stage for an eventual American victory in that momentous conflict.
"Our cadets and senior members seek to honor and uphold the patriotism and loyalty demonstrated by our Bennington community so long ago," he added. "With our new squadron name, we re-commit to this legacy through our training and personal dedication to the core values of the Civil Air Patrol: Integrity, Volunteer Service, Excellence, And Respect."
The squadron intends to officially adopt the motto "Spirit of Seventy-Six" and develop a distinctive squadron insignia based on the Bennington Battle flag's canton, which contains seven-pointed stars and the number 76 in white on a dark blue field.