BENNINGTON — For 74 years, the Second Congregational Church has held its annual Christmas Bazaar to raise money for its charitable work in the community and the world. In one form or another, it has featured a silent auction, with goods and services donated by businesses and individuals. This year, according to Bonnie Holden, one of the silent auction chairwomen, donations by local businesses hit an all-time high.
The silent auction is available now online. A full list of the local businesses supporting the Bazaar can be found at the Snowball Bazaar's website at SCCSnowball.org, along with the link to the silent auction.
The Snowball Bazaar will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside St. It will feature fresh greens, baked goods, pet items, crafts, the enormous Serendipity tag sale, the Snowball Café and more.
For more information, contact Bazaar organizers at SCCSnowball@gmail.com. All proceeds go to support the charitable work of Second Congregational Church, UCC.