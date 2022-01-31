BENNINGTON — If your daughter or non-binary child gets excited about social studies, a week-long summer event may be a perfect event.
American Legion Auxiliary Green Mountain Girls State is a nonpartisan program that teaches young students responsible citizenship and civic engagement. This year's session is slotted for June 18 to 23.
Nationally, since the inception of the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program in 1937, nearly one million young students have had the opportunity to learn firsthand how their state and local government works in a simulation of their government.
This year, the organization adopted a new policy where all students identifying as female or non-binary are welcome to apply and attend the 2022 session of American Legion Auxiliary Green Mountain Girls State.
High school girls, who have completed their junior year, are eligible to apply to become a legion Girls State program participant. Girls State participants spend an intensive week of study, working together as self-governing citizens and learning how to participate in the functioning of Vermont's local and state government in preparation for their future roles as responsible adult citizens. Participants spend time campaigning for local and statewide office, writing bills and passing resolutions. Girls also have other ways to be engaged and fully participating citizens of their independent Girls State.
Then they get to put what they have learned to use when they attend a mock government session at the Vermont State House as part of their American Legion Auxiliary Girls State experience. The session will be hosted at Vermont Technical College.
The program is a nationally recognized and prestigious leadership development program for young students throughout the U.S. The ALA Girls State network is still alive and well and the acclaim of having attended ALA Girls State will follow participants for the rest of their lives, as well as instill in them the skills necessary to thrive and excel in today’s competitive job market.
Expenses associated with this program are paid by a sponsoring American Legion Auxiliary Unit, and or local businesses and other community-based organizations. Bennington's American Legion Unit 13 placed the program application and information in the Mount Anthony Union High School's Guidance Office and at Grace Christian School. Bennington's Unit 13 looks forward to receiving applications, interviewing and selecting a student to go to Green Mountain Girls State.
Check the program out on the web at www.alagmgs.com or like it on Facebook. For more information, contact directors, via email at alagreenmountaingirlsstate@gmail.com.