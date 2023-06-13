The following students were named to their college's Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester:
Catherine Worthington of Pownal at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.
Aidan Forrest of Bennington and Jameson Kowanko of Manchester Center at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.
Grace Yurko of Manchester Center at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Penn.
Alexis Bucco of Manchester Center at Cazenovia College in Cazenovia, N.Y.
In addition, local University of Vermont Green & Gold scholars include Sarah Tilley of West Arlington and Matt Hammond of Wilmington.