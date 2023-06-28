BENNINGTON — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region offers weekly grief support groups in July and August. The groups are facilitated by Lori Rogers, Spiritual Care Coordinator at the VNA & Hospice, and Jamie Losikoff-Kent, LCSW and Hospice Volunteer. Grief support is open to anyone in the community who has lost a loved one.
The Manchester group will meet every Wednesday, beginning July 5 through August 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Manchester branch office of the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, located at 5468 Main Street, Manchester Center.
The Bennington group will meet every Thursday, beginning July 6 through August 31, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bennington Free Library, located at 101 Silver Street.
Group support meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. To register, call 802.442.0540.
Groups often allow participants to process their grief, share and receive helpful coping strategies, and create a community with others walking a similar path.