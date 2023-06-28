Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.