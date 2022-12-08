RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region offers weekly grief support groups in January and February. The groups are facilitated by Lori Rogers, spiritual care coordinator at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, and Jamie Losikoff-Kent, licensed social worker and Hospice volunteer.
The Manchester group will meet every Wednesday, from 1 to 2 p.m. beginning Jan. 4 through Feb. 22, at the Manchester branch office of the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region 5468 Main St., Manchester Center. The Bennington group will meet every Thursday, from 2 to 3 p.m. beginning Jan. 5 through Feb. 23, at the Vermont Veterans' Home on 325 North Main St. in Bennington. Group support meetings are free and open to the public. RSVP to 802-442-0540. Masks are required at both locations.
The Living with Loss Grief Support groups provides grief support to anyone in the community who has lost a loved one. Groups often allow participants to process their grief, share and receive helpful coping strategies and create a community with others walking a similar path.