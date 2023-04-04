BENNINGTON — An anonymous donor has offered to pay half of the tuition for 20 students for this summer’s two-week Little Mermaid Jr. Camp at Monument Arts & Cultural Center. This scholarship opportunity is available to the first 20 students who register.
The $900 cost of the camp will be reduced to $450 for those approved for the scholarship.
On Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m., Lynn Sweet will be holding a free audition technique workshop at Monument Arts & Cultural Center for anyone who will be auditioning.
On Friday, May 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., auditions will be held.
The Theatre Camp will be held from June 19 to July 1 for ages 10-18.
The fully produced performances will be held on June 30 and July 1 on the Center’s stage.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.monumentcentervt.org and look under theatre workshops, or email kristinelewis.macc@gmail.com.