Kingdom County Productions and the Listen Up Project have launched Black Voices of Vermont, an interactive media project honoring and centering the voices of Black Vermonters. A collaborative story sharing project, Black Voices of Vermont will amplify the stories and perspectives of Black teens across the state.
The program is directed by Shani Stoddard, who will be choreographing the upcoming Listen Up musical, touring this summer. Stoddard was also a cast member of The Voices Project, a similarly teen-written and -inspired musical produced by Kingdom County Productions in 2005, when he himself was a teenager.
“As a Black Vermonter, born and raised in the Northeast Kingdom, I understand why representation is so important,” Stoddard said. “For the longest time, our voices and stories were not valued or included, so I created this project with one mission—to center and honor Black voices...simple as that. It has been a dream to connect with young folks and listen to them share their experiences. This is not just a push for diversity. This is Vermont.”
To create Black Voices of Vermont, Stoddard gave participants a few short questions via email about their lived experiences in Vermont. Throughout the spring, these interviews will be released bi-weekly as spotlight features, to be shared across various social media platforms. So far, teens interviewed include Yeshua Armbrister of St. Johnsbury, Elyse Martin-Smith of Charlotte, Jojo Michaelson of Montpelier, and Jeremiah Schotter of Jericho.
“The deep roots of systematic and cultural bias extend for generations, and the quicker we start digging at this poisonous tree, the quicker we can root it out for the sake of future generations,” said Armbrister. “An appropriate place to start is the Listen Up Project, where there are workshops and musical pieces, along with a particular section of the script, that let the minorities of this state (and beyond) voice their individual and collective experiences.”
Listen Up continues to extend an invitation to Black teens across Vermont who want to share their stories. Those interested can contact Shani Stoddard at shani.stoddard@gmail.com. To refer a friend, contact outreach coordinator Lowry at lowry@centerpointservices.org. Look for the Listen Up Musical touring the state in August.
ABOUT THE LISTEN UP PROJECT
The Listen Up Project will produce an original musical inspired, created, and performed by Vermont teens that will go to the heart of current youth issues, including mental health, trauma, resilience, friendship, love, family, community, and issues that affect Vermont and the world.
The Listen Up Project launched in February 2019 with a six-month “listening phase,” where a team of professional facilitators created ways for teens to share their stories and ideas through workshops, writing prompts, social media platforms, submissions, group discussions, and individual interviews. Teens and adult mentors will use this material to create the show.
Bess O’Brien, award-winning filmmaker of "The Hungry Heart," "Coming Home," "All of Me" and "Ask Us Who We Are," serves as directing producer. Mitch Barron, director of Centerpoint, is associate producer. Isaac Eddy, a theatre professor at NVU–Johnson, will direct. Nate Venet, a Burlington–area musician, will serve as music director. Shani Stoddard will choreograph. The project receives lead sponsorship from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont and the Vermont Department of Health. Other businesses, partners, media, and individuals provide financial and in-kind support.
ABOUT SHANI STODDARD
Shani Stoddard is a dancer, choreographer, and performer from Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. He was an original cast member in Bess O’Brien’s touring stage production of "The Voices Project" in 2005.
Stoddard went on to study dance and musical theater at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, as well as Northern Vermont University in Johnson, Vermont. He has performed with the Vermont Dance Collective and continues to teach a variety of dance workshops in the Central Vermont area.
Stoddard is also a Burlington-based drag performer; performing with Queen City Cabaret, Capital City Queens, Green Mountain Cabaret, and additional showcases in Montpelier and Boston.