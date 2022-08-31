BENNINGTON — SVMC Deerfield Valley Campus, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), welcomed Lisa Moulton, family nurse practitioner. With this appointment, Moulton also rejoins the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Moulton will serve current patients. The practice is not accepting new patients at this time.
Most recently, Moulton has worked at Rockingham Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center; as a hospice nurse and advanced practice RN for hospice at locations throughout the state; and as a provider of diabetes care as a part of an endocrinology practice at Dartmouth Health.
In 2017, Moulton worked as a primary care provider at SVMC Internal Medicine. Previously, she worked for SVMC’s Mountain Medical Clinic in Dover, and as a research nurse for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Moulton received both her bachelor’s and master’s in nursing from Graceland University in Missouri and her registered nursing credential from St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Massachusetts. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
SVMC Deerfield Valley Campus is a Patient Centered Medical Home, as recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, and provides a number of preventive health services — including diabetes education, nutrition counseling, mental health counseling, a substance abuse counseling, and a nurse case manager. In addition to these services, the practice offers physical therapy and blood draw on site.
SVMC Deerfield Valley is located 30 Route 100 South, Wilmington. For information about practice services, visit svhealthcare.org/locations/deerfield-valley-campus/.