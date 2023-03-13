WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williams College Department of Music presents Linda May Han Oh Quartet on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Bassist and bandleader Linda May Han Oh is joined by Troy Roberts, tenor sax; Matthew Stevens, guitar, and Eric Doob, drumset.
Based in New York City, Han Oh is a bassist/composer who has performed and recorded with artists such as Pat Metheny, Kenny Barron, Joe Lovano, Dave Douglas, Terri Lyne Carrington, Steve Wilson, Geri Allen and Vijay Iyer.
Originally born in Malaysia and raised in Boorloo (Perth), Western Australia, she has received many awards, such as 2nd place at the BASS2010 Competition, a semi-finalist at the BMW Bass competition and an honorary mention at the 2009 Thelonious Monk Bass Competition.
She also received the 2010 Bell Award for Young Australian Artist of the Year and was the 2012 Downbeat Critic’s Poll “Rising Star” on bass. She was voted the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Bassist of the Year by the Jazz Journalist’s Association, as well as 2019 Up-and-coming Artist of the Year. Han Oh recently received a Jerome Foundation Fellowship, as well as the Chamber Music America New Jazz Works Grant for 2019. She has had five releases as a leader which have received critical acclaim. Her most recent release “Aventurine” is a double quartet album, featuring string quartet and vocal group Invenio, winning the Best New Jazz Work for the Australian APRA Art Awards.
Han Oh is currently associate professor at the Berklee College of Music and is also part of the Institute for Jazz and Gender Justice. As an active educator she has also created a series of lessons for the BassGuru app for iPad and iPhone.
She was recently featured as the bassist in the Dorothea Williams Quartet in the Pixar movie “Soul” under the musical direction of Jon Batiste (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), alongside drummer Roy Haynes.