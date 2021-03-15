BENNINGTON — Museum ABC's launches "Hats Off to Hats" this week, featuring a look at some of the hats in the Bennington Museum collection. To participate, pick up an activity bag from Bennington Free Library and view the premiere of the virtual program on the Bennington Museum's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/benningtonmuseum, on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Activity bags can be picked up at the Bennington Free Library on Monday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A bibliography of hat books is on the BFL's website, www.benningtonfreelibrary.org/. Museum ABC's is a program for preschoolers and their grownups and is funded by the Bank of Bennington.
Children age 5 and older can get their own Bennington Free Library library card online. With a library card, kids can discover a new author, try a pair of snowshoes, borrow DVDs, activity kits, audio books and magazines, or download ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies, TV shows, comics and more.
Take-out hours this week are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out Suggestions from the Children's Room for take-out ideas from Carrie and Linda, BFL Youth Services librarians. Remember to put your selections from the catalog on hold by emailing circ@bfli.org or children@bfli.org, or call 442-9051 to submit a "take-out" order.