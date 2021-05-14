BENNINGTON — The Bennington Free Library invites kids in grades K-4 to participate in the 2020-21 Red Clover Book Award program. Each year thousands of Vermont children read the 10 nominated picture books and vote for their favorite.
Watch BFL Youth Services librarians Carrie Gutbier and Linda Donigan read the books on Bennington Free Library's Facebook page. Two books will be posted each day, starting Monday. Kids can vote for their favorite and email the choice along with their name, age and contact information to children@bfli.org by May 27.
All of the Red Clover books are available for check-out at the Bennington Free Library.