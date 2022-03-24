WESTON — Wilder Memorial Library announces three upcoming community discussions in April about the future of the library. The Library’s Board of Trustees hopes to learn more about what the people want in a library for themselves and their families.
The discussions, open to anyone in Weston and anyone who has an interest in the future of the library, will be held on: April 8 at 4 p.m. at the Weston Playhouse, April 11 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, and April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Weston Playhouse.
Masks are required for in-person discussions.
To sign up to attend a community discussion, send an email to FrontPorchWilder@gmail.com.