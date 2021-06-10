BENNINGTON — On Tuesday, June 22, at 7 p.m., the Bennington Free Library will hold a community book discussion of the Vermont Reads 2020 book, "The Hate U Give."
Angie Thomas’ bestselling Young Adult novel about the Black Lives Matter movement "is finding an even wider audience now than when it was first published in 2017," the library noted. The Bennington Free Library has many copies of "The Hate U Give," provided by The Vermont Humanities Council.
Catherine Brooks, a Vermont Reads facilitator, will lead the discussion. Participants are encouraged to have paper and a pen or pencil with them during the discussion. Sharing writings will be optional.
This community book discussion will be held using Zoom. Tablets, computers and phones can be used to join in. For help, or more information, email reference@bfli.org or call 802-442-9051. Press 0 to leave a message.
To access the Zoom link to join the book discussion, learn more about this and the library’s other Vermont Reads activities, and watch the recording of “An Evening with Angie Thomas” presented by The Vermont Humanities Council, visit benningtonfreelibrary.org and click on The Hate U Give Community Book Discussion button.
Vermont Reads is a statewide community reading program, and 2020 marks the 19th year of the program, in which the Vermont Humanities Council invites people across the state to read the same book.