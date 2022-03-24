BENNINGTON — Let’s Grow Kids is asking for assistance to improve the lives of children, parents, teachers and other educational staff in Bennington County. The organization made its pitch at the most recent Bennington County Regional Committee meeting, outlining what individuals and businesses can do to help.
Let’s Grow Kids is a nonprofit that focuses on the creation of a sustainable, accountable and efficient child care system that works for every family, enabling access to high-quality and equitable care. The organization currently has two main focus areas: affordability of child care and staff retention.
Emilie Tenenbaum, chief of external affairs and strategy, said three out of five of the youngest children in the state aren’t able to access the care they need and deserve. Tenenbaum, a mother of three young children, said “it became evident in the throes of the pandemic how essential child care is to not only the families that need the care, but also our economy, employers and businesses that need the workforce.”
She and the other representatives of the organization made it clear that affordable child care would create a positive impact on workforce retention. Caregivers would no longer have to make the choice between a career and child care.
Child care challenges are becoming a common reason for unemployment. Even with a full-time salary, child care costs eat up the majority of each paycheck. Drake Turner, the senior policy manager at Let's Grow Kids, estimated that families in Vermont spend almost 30 percent or more of their income on child care, depending on financial assistance. The organization is working to drop that rate to 10 percent.
By providing affordable child care services, many guardians would be able to rejoin the workforce to not only to pay for child care, but to improve their financial situation.
Educators and school staff are also suffering from low wages, leading Let's Grow Kids to focus on providing child care workers with fair compensation.
“It's a really tough job, especially when you are not making enough to be able to support yourself or your own family. So, a lot of folks are finding that they can make more money doing almost any other job in Vermont,” Turner said.
Educators and school staff provide essential work and support to the community. Their jobs can require years of schooling and experience. Turner said, "we found a lot of programs are losing staff, or they're having a really hard time hiring enough staff and bringing more folks on.”
Bus drivers, lunchroom workers and other support staff are included in legislation presented by Let's Grow Kids. The organization believes everyone working in education should make a fair wage and get proper support.
The organization has a plan that goes into 2025: In 2023, the goal is to pass a bill to fund the child care system; in 2024, the organization will work with early childhood educators and partners to set up the new system; finally, in 2025, Let's Grow Kids hopes to dissolve, as it will have achieved its goals and will no longer be necessary.
This year’s plan relies on community support by seeking long-term sources of funding to create change in the child care system. The organization also hopes to help elect legislators who prioritize child care.
“There's a lot going on, there are a lot of competing priorities in the statehouse,” Turner said. Still, she’s hopeful that the organization can secure what it needs for the 2022 goals.
Rex Butt is the regional field manager for Bennington County. He helps organize the support for Let's Grow Kids in the region.
“We need to have the Legislature understand businesses are behind this. Businesses understand that this workforce is what supports their workforce,” he said.
For more information, and to learn how to support Let's Grow Kids, visit letsgrowkidsactionnetwork.org.